Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.[BBVA] stock saw a move by -6.22% on Thursday, touching 2.61 million. Based on the recent volume, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BBVA shares recorded 6.57B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] stock could reach median target price of $5.96.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] stock additionally went up by 20.67% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -28.32% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BBVA stock is set at -37.37% by far, with shares price recording returns by -34.66% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BBVA shares showcased -29.30% decrease. BBVA saw 6.44 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.80 compared to high within the same period of time.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE:BBVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give BBVA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.40, with the high estimate being $7.87, the low estimate being $2.71 and the median estimate amounting to $5.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] sitting at 45.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30. These measurements indicate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.72. Its Return on Equity is 7.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BBVA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 327.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 304.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.05 and P/E Ratio of 4.29. These metrics all suggest that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] has 6.57B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.80 to 6.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 6.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.