Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $4.07 after BBD shares went down by -8.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BBD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.07, with the high estimate being $11.05, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.11.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 333.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.30 and P/E Ratio of 5.96. These metrics all suggest that Banco Bradesco S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has 8.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.29 to 10.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.