Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] dipped by -5.24% on the last trading session, reaching $2.51 price per share at the time. Banco Santander S.A. represents 16.97B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 44.97B with the latest information.

The Banco Santander S.A. traded at the price of $2.51 with 5.16 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SAN shares recorded 11.31M.

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Banco Santander S.A. [SAN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give SAN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.51, with the high estimate being $5.70, the low estimate being $2.17 and the median estimate amounting to $4.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.53.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 485.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 310.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.06.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has 16.97B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.04 to 5.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 6.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Banco Santander S.A. [SAN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.