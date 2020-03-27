The share price of Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] inclined by $19.58, presently trading at $19.39. The company’s shares saw 66.39% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 11.65 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GOLD jumped by 21.77% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 20.18 compared to +3.39 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.16%, while additionally gaining 37.40% during the last 12 months. Barrick Gold Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $21.10. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.71% increase from the current trading price.

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] sitting at 70.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.80. These measurements indicate that Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.01. Its Return on Equity is 21.80%, and its Return on Assets is 10.30%. These metrics all suggest that Barrick Gold Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.80 and P/E Ratio of 8.59. These metrics all suggest that Barrick Gold Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] has 1.78B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.65 to 22.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.11, which indicates that it is 8.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.