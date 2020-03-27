Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] shares went lower by -10.63% from its previous closing of 4.89, now trading at the price of $4.37, also subtracting -0.52 points. Is BBBY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 6.0 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BBBY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 120.50M float and a -9.78% run over in the last seven days. BBBY share price has been hovering between 19.57 and 4.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give BBBY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.39, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] sitting at -8.10% and its Gross Margin at 32.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.26. Its Return on Equity is -38.30%, and its Return on Assets is -10.50%. These metrics suggest that this Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has 123.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 601.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.10 to 19.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.99, which indicates that it is 22.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.10. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] a Reliable Buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.