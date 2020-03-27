BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ: BKYI] gained by 246.23% on the last trading session, reaching $1.87 price per share at the time. BIO-key International Inc. represents 18.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 10.10M with the latest information.

The BIO-key International Inc. traded at the price of $1.87 with 34.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BKYI shares recorded 718.56K.

BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ:BKYI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 9/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 18.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -56.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -56.72. Its Return on Equity is -73.90%, and its Return on Assets is -57.40%. These metrics suggest that this BIO-key International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.08. BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] has 18.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 2.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 434.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 25.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.99. This RSI suggests that BIO-key International Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.