Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOC] shares went lower by -6.04% from its previous closing of 0.31, now trading at the price of $0.29, also subtracting -0.02 points. Is BIOC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BIOC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 102.76M float and a 20.54% run over in the last seven days. BIOC share price has been hovering between 2.11 and 0.21 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Biocept Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Biocept Inc. [BIOC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BIOC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.29, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biocept Inc. [BIOC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Biocept Inc. [BIOC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -554.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -759.13. Its Return on Equity is -269.80%, and its Return on Assets is -157.00%. These metrics suggest that this Biocept Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.10.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 2.67. Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31.

Biocept Inc. [BIOC] has 102.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 2.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 22.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biocept Inc. [BIOC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Biocept Inc. [BIOC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.