Bloomin’ Brands Inc.[BLMN] stock saw a move by 1.55% on Thursday, touching 3.45 million. Based on the recent volume, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BLMN shares recorded 86.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] stock additionally went up by 32.88% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -59.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BLMN stock is set at -61.00% by far, with shares price recording returns by -64.44% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BLMN shares showcased -59.98% decrease. BLMN saw 24.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.54 compared to high within the same period of time.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Fundamental Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.92. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 5.46. These metrics all suggest that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has 86.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 681.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.54 to 24.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 25.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.