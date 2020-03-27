Blue Apron Holdings Inc.[APRN] stock saw a move by 11.05% on Thursday, touching 4.28 million. Based on the recent volume, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of APRN shares recorded 15.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] stock could reach median target price of $5.50.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] stock additionally went down by -18.69% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 413.66% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of APRN stock is set at -17.00% by far, with shares price recording returns by 52.02% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, APRN shares showcased 35.58% increase. APRN saw 28.84 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APRN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.66, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] sitting at -11.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.26. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.28.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has 15.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 175.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 28.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 480.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] a Reliable Buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.