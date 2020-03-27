Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $31.42 after BSX shares went up by 5.01% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BSX an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is sitting at 4.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.81.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.80. These measurements indicate that Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.46. Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.74 and P/E Ratio of 9.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has 1.39B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.10 to 46.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 9.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.