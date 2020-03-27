Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE: BYD] opened at $15.76 and closed at $15.38 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 10.01% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $16.92.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE: BYD] had 3.28 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.79M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 22.68%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.44 during that period and BYD managed to take a rebound to 36.22 in the last 52 weeks.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [NYSE:BYD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BYD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.92, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 47.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23. Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.88 and P/E Ratio of 12.23. These metrics all suggest that Boyd Gaming Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] has 78.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.44 to 36.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.67, which indicates that it is 22.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation [BYD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.