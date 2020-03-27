BP PLC [NYSE: BP] dipped by -7.86% on the last trading session, reaching $22.50 price per share at the time. BP PLC represents 3.36B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 81.94B with the latest information.

The BP PLC traded at the price of $22.50 with 12.6 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BP shares recorded 14.60M.

BP PLC [NYSE:BP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding BP PLC [BP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BP PLC [BP] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Fundamental Analysis of BP PLC [BP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BP PLC [BP] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 16.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

BP PLC [BP] has 3.36B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.51 to 45.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 8.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BP PLC [BP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BP PLC [BP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.