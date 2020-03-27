Brookfield Property Partners L.P.[BPY] stock saw a move by -2.41% on Thursday, touching 2.94 million. Based on the recent volume, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BPY shares recorded 424.34M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] stock could reach median target price of $21.00.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] stock additionally went up by 7.10% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -47.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BPY stock is set at -54.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by -48.14% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BPY shares showcased -53.44% decrease. BPY saw 21.22 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.11 compared to high within the same period of time.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:BPY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give BPY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.13, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] sitting at 9.60% and its Gross Margin at 67.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60. These measurements indicate that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.31. Its Return on Equity is 7.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BPY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 426.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 426.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 49.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.79. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.90 and P/E Ratio of 4.84. These metrics all suggest that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] has 424.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.11 to 21.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 16.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. [BPY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.