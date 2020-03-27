Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] stock went down by -7.35% or -0.76 points down from its previous closing price of 10.41. The stock reached $9.65 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CNQ share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 34.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

CNQ had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.39, at one point touching $10.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -70.59%. The 52-week high currently stands at 32.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -61.67% after the recent low of 6.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give CNQ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.66, with the high estimate being $38.03, the low estimate being $9.68 and the median estimate amounting to $18.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] sitting at 20.40% and its Gross Margin at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.10. These measurements indicate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.68 and P/E Ratio of 2.84. These metrics all suggest that Canadian Natural Resources Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has 1.16B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.71 to 32.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 13.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.