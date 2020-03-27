Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $14.98 after CGC shares went down by -1.19% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Canopy Growth Corporation [NYSE:CGC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. On average, stock market experts give CGC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.98, with the high estimate being $30.17, the low estimate being $13.83 and the median estimate amounting to $24.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] is sitting at 3.81. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.76.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.30.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 13.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 11.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.81.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has 349.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 52.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.