Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] opened at $2.03 and closed at $1.89 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock dropped by -10.58% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.69.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] had 3.27 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.82M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.69%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.41 during that period and CVE managed to take a rebound to 10.82 in the last 52 weeks.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2017. On average, stock market experts give CVE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.69, with the high estimate being $12.07, the low estimate being $1.73 and the median estimate amounting to $4.91. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 58.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.19. Its Return on Equity is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Cenovus Energy Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.94 and P/E Ratio of 1.26. These metrics all suggest that Cenovus Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has 1.17B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.41 to 10.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 14.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.15. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] a Reliable Buy?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.