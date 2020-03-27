The share price of Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] inclined by $58.04, presently trading at $61.04. The company’s shares saw 15.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 53.08 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CERN jumped by 2.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 61.79 compared to +1.55 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.70%, while additionally gaining 7.81% during the last 12 months. Cerner Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $78.53. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.49% increase from the current trading price.

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Cerner Corporation [CERN] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cerner Corporation [CERN] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cerner Corporation [CERN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cerner Corporation [CERN] sitting at 10.60% and its Gross Margin at 81.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.86. Its Return on Equity is 11.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.50%. These metrics all suggest that Cerner Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 27.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.93 and P/E Ratio of 37.06. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] has 313.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 53.08 to 80.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 6.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cerner Corporation [CERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cerner Corporation [CERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.