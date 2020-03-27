Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] shares went higher by 1.84% from its previous closing of 9.77, now trading at the price of $9.95, also adding 0.18 points. Is CHNG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.94 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CHNG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 276.80M float and a 30.79% run over in the last seven days. CHNG share price has been hovering between 17.57 and 6.18 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHNG an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] has 276.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.18 to 17.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.