CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] shares went higher by 20.05% from its previous closing of 0.37, now trading at the price of $0.45, also adding 0.08 points. Is CHFS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.2 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CHFS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 20.79M float and a 0.13% run over in the last seven days. CHFS share price has been hovering between 4.89 and 0.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give CHFS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.44, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 51.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30. CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has 20.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 4.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 14.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.