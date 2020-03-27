Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] opened at $158.31 and closed at $156.82 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.11% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $169.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cigna Corporation [NYSE: CI] had 3.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.63M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.75%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.08%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 118.50 during that period and CI managed to take a rebound to 224.64 in the last 52 weeks.

Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Cigna Corporation [CI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give CI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $169.54, with the high estimate being $288.00, the low estimate being $176.00 and the median estimate amounting to $253.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $156.82.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cigna Corporation [CI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cigna Corporation [CI] sitting at 5.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. Cigna Corporation [CI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.19 and P/E Ratio of 12.63. These metrics all suggest that Cigna Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cigna Corporation [CI] has 371.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 62.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.50 to 224.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 10.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cigna Corporation [CI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cigna Corporation [CI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.