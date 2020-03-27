Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] took an downward turn with a change of -15.73%, trading at the price of $0.59 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.91 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.74M shares for that time period. CCO monthly volatility recorded 24.20%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 36.96%. PS value for CCO stocks is 0.12.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.58, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 45.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 102.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has 463.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 323.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 5.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 36.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.