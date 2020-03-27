Colfax Corporation [NYSE: CFX] shares went higher by 7.84% from its previous closing of 19.39, now trading at the price of $20.91, also adding 1.52 points. Is CFX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.26 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CFX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 98.52M float and a 30.69% run over in the last seven days. CFX share price has been hovering between 39.30 and 12.23 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Colfax Corporation [NYSE:CFX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Colfax Corporation [CFX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CFX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.91, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.39.

Fundamental Analysis of Colfax Corporation [CFX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colfax Corporation [CFX] sitting at 5.10% and its Gross Margin at 42.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.86. Colfax Corporation [CFX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 37.70.

Colfax Corporation [CFX] has 108.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.23 to 39.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 17.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colfax Corporation [CFX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Colfax Corporation [CFX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.