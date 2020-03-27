Continental Resources Inc.[CLR] stock saw a move by -11.81% on Thursday, touching 3.09 million. Based on the recent volume, Continental Resources Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CLR shares recorded 321.02M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] stock could reach median target price of $12.00.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] stock additionally went up by 9.10% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -52.12% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CLR stock is set at -77.25% by far, with shares price recording returns by -71.20% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CLR shares showcased -68.79% decrease. CLR saw 52.03 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.92 compared to high within the same period of time.

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.80, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 91.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.69. Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 4.22. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has 321.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.92 to 52.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 14.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.