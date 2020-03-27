Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] took an upward turn with a change of 0.28%, trading at the price of $6.34 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.3 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cronos Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 9.06M shares for that time period. CRON monthly volatility recorded 13.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.26%.

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. On average, stock market experts give CRON an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.32, with the high estimate being $12.84, the low estimate being $4.93 and the median estimate amounting to $8.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.32.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -12.52.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -96.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 77.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has 348.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.00 to 19.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. [CRON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.