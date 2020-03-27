The share price of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] inclined by $127.96, presently trading at $142.47. The company’s shares saw 24.78% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 114.18 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CCI jumped by 8.96% during the last week. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -12.43%, while additionally gaining 12.73% during the last 12 months. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is said to have a 12-month price target set at $161.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 18.53% increase from the current trading price.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CCI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $142.47, with the high estimate being $183.00, the low estimate being $136.00 and the median estimate amounting to $162.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $127.96.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.90. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.02 and P/E Ratio of 72.24. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 440.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 62.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.18 to 168.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.31, which indicates that it is 10.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.