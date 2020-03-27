Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $6.55 after DB shares went down by -6.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] sitting at 50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.76. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] has 1.99B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.99 to 11.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 6.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] a Reliable Buy?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.