DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] shares went lower by -0.90% from its previous closing of 6.68, now trading at the price of $6.62, also subtracting -0.06 points. Is DHT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.57 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DHT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 108.91M float and a 19.29% run over in the last seven days. DHT share price has been hovering between 8.83 and 4.41 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] sitting at 17.90% and its Gross Margin at 44.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.31. Its Return on Equity is 1.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics suggest that this DHT Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 80.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.93 and P/E Ratio of 14.59. These metrics all suggest that DHT Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has 140.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 935.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.41 to 8.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 11.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.