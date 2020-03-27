The share price of Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] inclined by $41.71, presently trading at $38.71. The company’s shares saw 66.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 23.25 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DFS jumped by 47.23% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 43.82 compared to +13.51 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -39.55%, while additionally dropping -40.82% during the last 12 months. Discover Financial Services is said to have a 12-month price target set at $78.84. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 40.13% increase from the current trading price.

Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Discover Financial Services [DFS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DFS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.62, with the high estimate being $98.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $81.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Discover Financial Services [DFS] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.63.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Discover Financial Services [DFS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Discover Financial Services [DFS] sitting at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.20. These measurements indicate that Discover Financial Services [DFS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.52. Its Return on Equity is 26.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DFS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Discover Financial Services [DFS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 216.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Discover Financial Services [DFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.38 and P/E Ratio of 4.26. These metrics all suggest that Discover Financial Services is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Discover Financial Services [DFS] has 311.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.25 to 92.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.02, which indicates that it is 14.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Discover Financial Services [DFS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Discover Financial Services [DFS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.