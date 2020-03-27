Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] gained by 2.40% on the last trading session, reaching $140.52 price per share at the time. Dollar General Corporation represents 264.82M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 37.21B with the latest information.

The Dollar General Corporation traded at the price of $140.52 with 3.46 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DG shares recorded 2.29M.

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Dollar General Corporation [DG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DG an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $137.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar General Corporation [DG] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.24.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar General Corporation [DG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar General Corporation [DG] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 30.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.68. Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.70 and P/E Ratio of 21.14. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] has 264.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.15 to 167.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 6.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar General Corporation [DG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar General Corporation [DG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.