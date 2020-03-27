Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] saw a change by 2.32% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $78.14. The company is holding 236.70M shares with keeping 233.23M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.80% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -34.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -17.48%, trading +29.80% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 236.70M shares valued at 3.49 million were bought and sold.

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] is sitting at 3.76. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] sitting at -4.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16. Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.10 and P/E Ratio of 22.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has 236.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.20 to 119.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 9.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] a Reliable Buy?

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.