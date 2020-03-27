Dominion Energy Inc. [D] saw a change by 7.57% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $72.44. The company is holding 936.09M shares with keeping 835.35M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 25.35% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -20.30% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 936.09M shares valued at 4.73 million were bought and sold.

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Dominion Energy Inc. [D], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give D an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $72.44, with the high estimate being $96.00, the low estimate being $69.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.34.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 99.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.32. Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.87 and P/E Ratio of 46.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has 936.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 67.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.79 to 90.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 10.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dominion Energy Inc. [D] a Reliable Buy?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.