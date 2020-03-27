Dow Inc. [DOW] saw a change by -2.30% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $29.68. The company is holding 745.51M shares with keeping 742.08M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.22% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -50.96% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -46.57%, trading +35.22% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 745.51M shares valued at 14.29 million were bought and sold.

Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Dow Inc. [DOW] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DOW an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dow Inc. [DOW] is sitting at 3.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dow Inc. [DOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dow Inc. [DOW] sitting at -1.80% and its Gross Margin at 14.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.65. Its Return on Equity is -7.20%, and its Return on Assets is -2.00%. These metrics suggest that this Dow Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dow Inc. [DOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.85.

Dow Inc. [DOW] has 745.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.95 to 60.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dow Inc. [DOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dow Inc. [DOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.