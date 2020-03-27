Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] stock went up by 2.77% or 0.51 points up from its previous closing price of 18.41. The stock reached $18.92 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DBX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 6.17% in the period of the last 7 days.

DBX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $19.31, at one point touching $17.7096. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.79%. The 52-week high currently stands at 26.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -11.67% after the recent low of 14.55.

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Dropbox Inc. [DBX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DBX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.92, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.41.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] sitting at -4.80% and its Gross Margin at 75.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 76.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.34. Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.95.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has 388.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 26.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dropbox Inc. [DBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dropbox Inc. [DBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.