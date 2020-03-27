Eldorado Resorts Inc.[ERI] stock saw a move by -7.03% on Thursday, touching 2.41 million. Based on the recent volume, Eldorado Resorts Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ERI shares recorded 71.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] stock could reach median target price of $69.00.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] stock additionally went up by 116.09% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -67.33% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ERI stock is set at -65.02% by far, with shares price recording returns by -71.63% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ERI shares showcased -58.49% decrease. ERI saw 70.74 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.02 compared to high within the same period of time.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:ERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ERI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.58, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93. Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.00 and P/E Ratio of 15.12. These metrics all suggest that Eldorado Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has 71.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.02 to 70.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 159.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.66, which indicates that it is 28.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.