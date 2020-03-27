Ellington Financial Inc. [NYSE: EFC] opened at $5.61 and closed at $5.48 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 14.96% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ellington Financial Inc. [NYSE: EFC] had 3.47 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 842.91K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 36.70%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 22.38%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.24 during that period and EFC managed to take a rebound to 19.12 in the last 52 weeks.

Ellington Financial Inc. [NYSE:EFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EFC an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] sitting at 26.70% and its Gross Margin at 43.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.30. These measurements indicate that Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 41.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.82. Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.56 and P/E Ratio of 3.54. These metrics all suggest that Ellington Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has 36.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 232.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.24 to 19.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 36.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.94. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.