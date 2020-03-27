Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: ENBL] gained by 7.14% on the last trading session, reaching $2.10 price per share at the time. Enable Midstream Partners LP represents 410.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 862.47M with the latest information.

The Enable Midstream Partners LP traded at the price of $2.10 with 3.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ENBL shares recorded 2.25M.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:ENBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENBL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.10, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20. These measurements indicate that Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.24. Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61 and P/E Ratio of 2.55. These metrics all suggest that Enable Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has 410.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 862.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 14.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 25.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.