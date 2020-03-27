Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] opened at $14.15 and closed at $13.95 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.18% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.51.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] had 3.42 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.02M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.83%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 10.08 during that period and NVST managed to take a rebound to 33.30 in the last 52 weeks.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVST an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07. Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17 and P/E Ratio of 10.67. These metrics all suggest that Envista Holdings Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has 159.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.08 to 33.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.