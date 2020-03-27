The share price of EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] inclined by $39.53, presently trading at $35.48. The company’s shares saw 31.41% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 27.00 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as EOG jumped by 18.99% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 41.57 compared to +0.68 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -37.45%, while additionally dropping -58.21% during the last 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $71.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 36.19% increase from the current trading price.

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is sitting at 4.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] sitting at 21.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80. These measurements indicate that EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.42. EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.96 and P/E Ratio of 7.55. These metrics all suggest that EOG Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has 521.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.00 to 107.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 11.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.