Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EVRI] shares went lower by -17.89% from its previous closing of 4.36, now trading at the price of $3.58, also subtracting -0.78 points. Is EVRI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.77 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of EVRI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 78.11% run over in the last seven days. EVRI share price has been hovering between 14.88 and 1.55 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EVRI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.58, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] sitting at 17.60% and its Gross Margin at 78.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50. Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.64 and P/E Ratio of 17.06. These metrics all suggest that Everi Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] has 69.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 248.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.55 to 14.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.68, which indicates that it is 26.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.