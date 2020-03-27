Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] opened at $34.57 and closed at $34.55 a share within trading session on 03/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.90% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $36.59.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] had 6.79 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 7.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.06%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.07%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 29.28 during that period and EXC managed to take a rebound to 51.18 in the last 52 weeks.

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Exelon Corporation [EXC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.59, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.55.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exelon Corporation [EXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exelon Corporation [EXC] sitting at 12.70% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.55. Its Return on Equity is 9.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EXC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 98.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.67 and P/E Ratio of 12.13. These metrics all suggest that Exelon Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] has 993.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.28 to 51.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 9.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exelon Corporation [EXC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exelon Corporation [EXC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.