First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] shares went lower by -4.97% from its previous closing of 7.24, now trading at the price of $6.88, also subtracting -0.36 points. Is AG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.9 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 185.23M float and a 28.83% run over in the last seven days. AG share price has been hovering between 12.69 and 4.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2017. On average, stock market experts give AG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.87, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.41. First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.40.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has 204.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.17 to 12.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.