The share price of Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] inclined by $1.71, presently trading at $2.01. The company’s shares saw 89.62% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.06 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GCI jumped by 25.63% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.44 compared to +0.41 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -58.90%, while additionally dropping -81.74% during the last 12 months. Gannett Co. Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.49% increase from the current trading price.

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give GCI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.01, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] sitting at -8.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26. Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.91.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has 102.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 205.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 11.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 27.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.