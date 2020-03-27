General Mills Inc. [GIS] took an upward turn with a change of 4.93%, trading at the price of $50.00 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while General Mills Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.14M shares for that time period. GIS monthly volatility recorded 7.08%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.54%. PS value for GIS stocks is 1.94 with PB recorded at 4.01.

General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding General Mills Inc. [GIS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.00, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.65.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Mills Inc. [GIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Mills Inc. [GIS] sitting at 17.60% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70. These measurements indicate that General Mills Inc. [GIS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.35. Its Return on Equity is 28.60%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that General Mills Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 205.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 164.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.39 and P/E Ratio of 14.38. These metrics all suggest that General Mills Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] has 650.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 32.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.59 to 60.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.18, which indicates that it is 7.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Mills Inc. [GIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Mills Inc. [GIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.