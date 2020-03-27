Gerdau S.A. [GGB] saw a change by -7.73% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.03. The company is holding 1.62B shares with keeping 1.09B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 23.03% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -62.00% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.19%, trading +22.42% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.62B shares valued at 4.87 million were bought and sold.

Gerdau S.A. [NYSE:GGB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Gerdau S.A. [GGB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give GGB an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gerdau S.A. [GGB] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gerdau S.A. [GGB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gerdau S.A. [GGB] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 10.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99. Gerdau S.A. [GGB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.13 and P/E Ratio of 8.95. These metrics all suggest that Gerdau S.A. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gerdau S.A. [GGB] has 1.62B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.65 to 5.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.32, which indicates that it is 11.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gerdau S.A. [GGB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gerdau S.A. [GGB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.