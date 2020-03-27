Globus Maritime Limited [NASDAQ: GLBS] shares went higher by 9.20% from its previous closing of 0.51, now trading at the price of $0.56, also adding 0.05 points. Is GLBS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GLBS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.56M float and a 17.02% run over in the last seven days. GLBS share price has been hovering between 4.28 and 0.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Globus Maritime Limited [NASDAQ:GLBS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give GLBS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.56, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $200.00 and the median estimate amounting to $200.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] sitting at -22.10% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.25. Its Return on Equity is -11.10%, and its Return on Assets is -5.20%. These metrics suggest that this Globus Maritime Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.71.

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] has 4.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 4.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 28.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] a Reliable Buy?

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.