Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $0.26 after GTE shares went up by 22.15% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [NYSE:GTE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2018. On average, stock market experts give GTE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.25, with the high estimate being $1.85, the low estimate being $0.35 and the median estimate amounting to $0.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] sitting at 18.90% and its Gross Margin at 64.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.73 and P/E Ratio of 2.66. These metrics all suggest that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] has 366.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 76.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 2.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 17.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.59. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] a Reliable Buy?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.