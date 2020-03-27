Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] took an downward turn with a change of -10.77%, trading at the price of $6.46 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.65 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.59M shares for that time period. HTZ monthly volatility recorded 20.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 26.41%. PS value for HTZ stocks is 0.09 with PB recorded at 0.58.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HTZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HTZ an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.46, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 43.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.55.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] has 115.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 838.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.18 to 20.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.86, which indicates that it is 26.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] a Reliable Buy?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.