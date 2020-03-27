HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] took an upward turn with a change of 11.09%, trading at the price of $23.95 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.91 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while HollyFrontier Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.93M shares for that time period. HFC monthly volatility recorded 12.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.34%. PS value for HFC stocks is 0.24 with PB recorded at 0.65.

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.95, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.56.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 21.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52. HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.48 and P/E Ratio of 5.23. These metrics all suggest that HollyFrontier Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has 171.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.48 to 58.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 15.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.