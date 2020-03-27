The share price of HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] inclined by $30.13, presently trading at $28.95. The company’s shares saw 7.90% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 26.83 recorded on 03/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HSBC jumped by 3.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 30.42 compared to +0.22 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -15.53%, while additionally dropping -25.88% during the last 12 months. HSBC Holdings plc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $34.60. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.65% increase from the current trading price.

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give HSBC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.00, with the high estimate being $34.60, the low estimate being $34.60 and the median estimate amounting to $34.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.39.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 240.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 16.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.90 and P/E Ratio of 19.98. These metrics all suggest that HSBC Holdings plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has 4.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 124.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.83 to 44.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 4.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.