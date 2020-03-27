ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] took an downward turn with a change of -4.39%, trading at the price of $8.49 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.39 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ICICI Bank Limited shares have an average trading volume of 8.87M shares for that time period. IBN monthly volatility recorded 5.90%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.11%. PS value for IBN stocks is 3.10 with PB recorded at 1.75.

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IBN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.49, with the high estimate being $19.18, the low estimate being $11.86 and the median estimate amounting to $17.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] sitting at 29.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.50. These measurements indicate that ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.21. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IBN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 205.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 205.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 49.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.51 and P/E Ratio of 20.78. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] has 3.87B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.86 to 15.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 8.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited [IBN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.